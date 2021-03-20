Kiermaier (quadriceps) went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in a Grapefruit League loss to the Red Sox on Friday.

The veteran outfielder returned after missing Wednesday's game while managing a minor quadriceps issue. Adam Berry of MLB.com reports Kiermaier, who already also missed time earlier this spring with hip tightness, is scheduled to miss a few days in the coming week due to the birth of his second child. However, Kiermaier got plenty of work in during back-field "B" games earlier in March and remains confident about his regular-season readiness.