Kiermaier is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Royals, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

With southpaw Danny Duffy on the mound for Kansas City, Kiermaier and fellow lefty-hitting regular Ji-Man Choi will hit the bench in the series finale as the Rays stock up on extra right-handed bats. Kiermaier started in both ends of Wednesday's doubleheader loss, going a combined 1-for-6 with a pair of walks, a run and a stolen base.