Kiermaier went 1-for-3 with a double, three walks and a stolen base in an extra-innings win over the Blue Jays on Wednesday.

Kiermaier's discerning eye got him on base all four times he came to the plate Wednesday, as he drew half the free passes he had logged all month prior to the contest. Kiermaier posted on-base percentages of .331 and .338 in 2016 and 2017, respectively, but that figure had tumbled all the way to .282 in a career-worst 2018. Factoring in Wednesday's showing, his current OBP climbed to .312, and he's now just nine walks shy of the 25 he drew in 181 additional plate appearances last season.