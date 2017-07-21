Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Plans to return when eligible
Kiermaier (hip) hopes to start a rehab assignment next week and return to the lineup when eligible on August 9, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Kiermaier started running and taking flyballs prior to Friday's contest, and it appears that he's confident that he'll be able to ramp things up quickly enough to get back into action at the earliest possible date. Time will tell whether this is a realistic timetable, but in the meantime, it's good to hear that his return is on the horizon.
