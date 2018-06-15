Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Plays center in second rehab start
Kiermaier (thumb) went 1-for-2 with a triple and a run in High-A Charlotte's win over Dunedin on Wednesday while playing center field for five innings.
Kiermaier was able to get through his scheduled five-inning stint in the field without issue, and he showed his conditioning was up to par by legging out a triple. The Gold Glover is 3-for-6 over his first two rehab games and is slated to move his rehab to Triple-A Durham on Friday, Bill Ladson of MLB.com reports.
