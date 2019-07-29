Kiemaier (thumb) went 0-for-3 with a walk while playing all nine innings in center field during High-A Charlotte's loss to Clearwater on Sunday.

Kiermaier didn't find any success at the plate, but of overriding importance was the fact he made it through a second straight full game and this time did so while playing center. The veteran appears to be firmly on track for an activation when first eligible Wednesday, although it will be important to see how well Kiermaier's thumb feels Monday after his full weekend workload.