Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Plays in field in rehab start Tuesday
Kiermaier (hip, back) played in the outfield for High-A Charlotte against Bradenton on Tuesday, his first game in the field since his recent return to action, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Kiermaier went 0-for-3 with a strikeout, so his night at the plate wasn't a success by any means. However, the most important aspect of Tuesday's outing was the 27-year-old's ability to resume playing in the field, putting him a step closer to what is expected to be a Friday return to the big-league club.
