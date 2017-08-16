Kiermaier (hip, back) played in the outfield for High-A Charlotte against Bradenton on Tuesday, his first game in the field since his recent return to action, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kiermaier went 0-for-3 with a strikeout, so his night at the plate wasn't a success by any means. However, the most important aspect of Tuesday's outing was the 27-year-old's ability to resume playing in the field, putting him a step closer to what is expected to be a Friday return to the big-league club.