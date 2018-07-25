Kiermaier went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Yankees.

The center fielder has had a tough July, hitting .203 (15-for-74) on the month, but two of his three homers on the season have come in the last nine games. If he can stay healthy, Kiermaier could improve significantly on his .529 OPS over the final two-plus months.

