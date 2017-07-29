Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Produces at plate in rehab game
Kiermaier (hip) went 2-for-3 with a walk while playing designated hitter for High-A Charlotte on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Kiermaier's second rehab game generated better results than his Thursday debut, when he'd gone 0-for-2 while starting in center field. The Gold Glove outfielder isn't eligible to come off the disabled list until Aug. 9 at the earliest, so he should have plenty of opportunities to regain his timing offensively.
