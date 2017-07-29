Kiermaier (hip) went 2-for-3 with a walk while playing designated hitter for High-A Charlotte on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kiermaier's second rehab game generated better results than his Thursday debut, when he'd gone 0-for-2 while starting in center field. The Gold Glove outfielder isn't eligible to come off the disabled list until Aug. 9 at the earliest, so he should have plenty of opportunities to regain his timing offensively.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast