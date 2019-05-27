Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Productive from bottom of order
Kiermaier went 2-for-4 with a double, two stolen bases and two runs in a win over the Indians on Sunday.
Kiermaier put his impressive speed to excellent use Sunday, with his proficiency on the basepaths helping to move him into scoring position on a couple of occasions. The Platinum Glove outfielder's .242 average and .301 on-base percentage are both mediocre figures, but he's managed to reach safely in eight of his last nine games while contributing five extra-base hits (two doubles, three home runs) and seven RBI over that span.
