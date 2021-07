Kiermaier went 1-for-3 with an RBI double, a walk, a stolen base and a run in a win over Atlanta on Sunday.

The veteran outfielder was a thorn in the side of Atlanta pitching throughout the afternoon, and his seventh-inning double gave the Rays a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Kiermaier has now reached safely in seven straight starts dating back to July 3, a stretch during which he's generated a trio of multi-hit efforts and an impressive nine RBI across 27 plate appearances.