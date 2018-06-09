Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Progresses to throwing
Kiermaier (thumb) was able to take part in some throwing Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Kiermaier took batting practice Friday, and he's slated to begin a rehab assignment early next week. The 28-year-old outfielder is nearing a return after undergoing thumb surgery April 20.
