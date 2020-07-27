Kiermaier went 1-for-5 with a triple and two RBI on Sunday against the Blue Jays.

Kiermaier was held quiet until the 10th inning, when he drove a two-RBI triple down the right-field line to give the Rays a walk-off victory. While he was able to be the hero Sunday, Kiermaier has gotten off to a slow start to the campaign, reaching base only once in 12 plate appearances. He'll look to pick it up as the Rays face Atlanta in their next series.