Kiermaier was removed in the sixth inning of Sunday's game against the Rays due to an unspecified injury, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kiermaier collided hard with the wall in the fifth inning while chasing down a DJ Stewart fly ball that ultimately went for a double. After being evaluated by the Rays' training staff, Kiermaier was allowed to stay in the game for the remainder of the inning before being pulled. The Rays should provide an update on the nature and severity of his injury later in the day.