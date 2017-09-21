Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Rare day off Thursday
Kiermaier is out of the lineup Thursday against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
Kiermaier will take a seat for the first time since coming off the DL (hip) on Aug. 18. Since his return, the outfielder is hitting .311/.356/.541 with seven home runs and 18 RBI in 29 games. Mallex Smith draws the assignment in center field in his absence.
