Kiermaier went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, a two-run double, two stolen bases and a run in a win over the Red Sox on Monday.

The fleet-footed outfielder made his presence felt throughout the night, and his seventh-inning two-bagger with Manuel Margot and Yoshi Tsutsugo snapped a 5-5 tie and gave the Rays a lead they wouldn't relinquish. The stellar night represented Kiermaier's first multi-hit effort of the season and pushed his average back to .200, although he's still in search of his first home run of the campaign through 52 plate appearances.

