Kiermaier went 1-for-2 with two walks and a run scored Friday against the Blue Jays.

Kiermaier returned from a hip injury after a minimum stint on the injured list to play center field and hit fifth. He struck out in his first at-bat but reached base in his next three plate appearances -- highlighted by an infield single in the fifth inning that led to his run scored. Kiermaier has maintained a .290 wOBA and 94 wRC+ across 193 plate appearances this season, though he has also chipped in 27 runs scored and five stolen bases.