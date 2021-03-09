Kiermaier (hip) will make his spring debut in Tuesday's exhibition game against the Red Sox, according to Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network.
Kiermaier's hip injury has prevented him from seeing any action up to this point, but he was expected to make his debut Tuesday and will do just that. He will man center field and hit seventh in his first appearance this spring.
