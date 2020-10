Kiermaier stated Monday that his wrist is feeling better and that he's "good to go" for Game 1 of the World Series against the Dodgers on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kiermaier dealt with a wrist injury that kept him out of three games during the ALCS, but he returned to the starting lineup for Game 7 and is feeling healthy heading into Tuesday's contest following two days off. Kiermaier is 7-for-36 with five extra-base hits and four RBI so far this postseason (12 games).