Kiermaier went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in a loss to the Nationals on Tuesday.

Kiermaier swiped his sixth bag of the season after his single, marking his first theft since Aug. 23. The defensive-minded outfielder is looking for a strong finish to the shortened campaign at the plate after hitting a respectable .266 in August, and he's now carrying a .250 average (4-for-16) over his first seven games in September.