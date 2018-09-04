Kiermaier went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's win over Toronto.

Kiermaier plated a run in the third inning on a single to center field, extending Tampa Bay's lead to four. He looked healthy after leaving Saturday's game due to back spasms. The 28-year-old outfielder finished August with an uninspiring .192 average and a .245 OBP through 27 games, so he'll look to turn it around in the final month of the regular season.