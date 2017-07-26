Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Rehab assignment set for Thursday
Updating a previous report, Kiermaier (hip) will begin his rehab assignment at High-A Charlotte on Thursday, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Gold Glove outfielder was originally going to get back into game action this coming weekend, but it appears the Rays will move that timeline up by a couple of days. While Kiermaier's rehab is expected to be fairly extensive, he could beat initial projections if he demonstrates he's ahead of the curve in his recovery.
