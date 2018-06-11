Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Rehab assignment set
Kiermaier (thumb) took batting practice before Sunday's game without setbacks and will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Charlotte on Tuesday, J. Scott Butherus of MLB.com reports.
Kiermaier was also able to participate in some throwing drills before Saturday's contest, so it was certainly an encouraging weekend overall from a health standpoint. The Gold Glove outfielder is expected to play without limitations during his rehab assignment, which manager Kevin Cash confirms will last for a relatively extended period. "KK is going to play for a while," Cash said. "It's not going to be some two-day stint. He might say he's ready, but we are going to make sure he is good to go."
