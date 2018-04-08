Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Rejoins lineup Sunday
Kiermaier (illness) will start in center field and bat second Sunday against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Though he's feeling better after missing Saturday's game while battling flu-like symptoms, Kiermaier indicated that he's not 100 percent healthy, according to Topkin. With the outfielder off to a 2-for-28 start to the season and operating at less-than-optimal strength for a matchup against a tough southpaw in Eduardo Rodriguez, Kiermaier is probably worth avoiding in DFS formats Sunday.
