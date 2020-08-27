site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Remains on bench Thursday
Kiermaier (back) isn't in the lineup Thursday against the Orioles.
Kiermaier was removed from Wednesday's game with back spasms, and he'll be absent from the starting lineup Thursday. Manuel Margot will take over in center field in his absence.
