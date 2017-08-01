Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Remains shut down from baseball activities
Kiermaier (hip) is experiencing significant back pain and will remain shut down from baseball activities for a couple days, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Manager Kevin Cash said Kiermaier is only experiencing the back pain when fielding grounders, and he remains optimistic that rest and treatment will help him resume his rehab sometime next week. This setback likely pushes his return date to mid-August.
