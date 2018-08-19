Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Resting in series finale
Kiermaier is out of the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Rays manager Kevin Cash classified Kiermaier's absence as a scheduled off day after the 28-year-old started each of the team's last 17 games. Kiermaier hit just .134 during that stretch and now owns a lowly .179/.246/.295 line across 256 plate appearances on the season. The massive struggles at the plate won't threaten Kiermaier's status as the club's everyday center fielder thanks to the Gold Glove-caliber defense he provides at his position.
