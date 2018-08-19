Kiermaier is out of the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Rays manager Kevin Cash classified Kiermaier's absence as a scheduled off day after the 28-year-old started each of the team's last 17 games. Kiermaier hit just .134 during that stretch and now owns a lowly .179/.246/.295 line across 256 plate appearances on the season. The massive struggles at the plate won't threaten Kiermaier's status as the club's everyday center fielder thanks to the Gold Glove-caliber defense he provides at his position.