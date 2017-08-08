Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Resumes limited baseball activities
Kiermaier (hip, back) has resumed limited baseball activities, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Kiermaier is slowly but surely working his way back from multiple injuries that have kept him sidelined since the beginning of June. While he feeling well enough to participate in certain baseball activities, the Rays won't send him back on a rehab assignment until he is completely pain-free, which doesn't appear to be the case at this point. A clearer timetable should become available once he is able to resume a rehab assignment, but it's looking like he won't be back until the second half of August at the earliest.
