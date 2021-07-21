site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rays-kevin-kiermaier-retreats-to-bench | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Retreats to bench
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Kiermaier is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The lefty-hitting Kiermaier will bow out of the lineup for the series finale with a southpaw (Keegan Akin) on the bump. Brett Phillips replaces Kiermaier in center field.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 8 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read