Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Returning to starting lineup
Kiermaier (back) is in the Rays' lineup against the Marlins on Saturday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Kiermaier was removed Wednesday against the Orioles due to back spasms but seems to have put the injury behind him as he will start in center field and bat eighth Saturday.
