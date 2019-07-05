Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Returns to action Friday
Kiermaier (wrist) is starting in center field and batting third Friday versus the Yankees.
Kiermaier was sidelined the past two days with a sore left wrist, though he did appear as a pinch runner Thursday and record a stolen base. The 29-year-old has a .186/.205/.372 slash line with two home runs and two stolen bases in his last 13 games.
