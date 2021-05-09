The Rays placed Kiermaier (wrist) on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Kiermaier will move back to the injured list for the second time this season after a left quadriceps strain previously kept him on the shelf for just under two weeks in April. The outfielder is dealing with a left wrist sprain this time around, and though X-rays have cleared him of any structural damage, he could need more than the minimum 10 days to make a full recovery. While Kiermaier is on the shelf, Brett Phillips and Manuel Margot should pick up most of the starts in center field.