Kiermaier (knee) is starting in center field and batting seventh Sunday against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kiermaier was withheld from Saturday's starting nine due to a minor knee issue, but returns to the lineup for the series finale. The 28-year-old is slashing .352/.410/.685 with three home runs in 54 at-bats during a resurgent September.