Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Riding pine in matinee
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Kiermaier isn't starting the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against Toronto, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Kiermaier is retreating to the bench after he went 1-for-5 with two strikeouts in Saturday's matinee. Brett Phillips will start in center field and bat ninth.
