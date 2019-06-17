Kiermaier went 1-for-4 with an RBI triple in a win over the Angels on Sunday.

Kiermaier laced his fifth three-bagger of the season in the second to plate Yandy Diaz and snap a 1-1 tie. The speedy outfielder has now hit safely in six straight games and has impressively boosted his average 18 points to .256 since June 6.

