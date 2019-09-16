Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Rough weekend in return to action
Kiermaier went 0-for-8 with one run in his first two games back in the starting lineup after a four-game absence due to neck issues.
Kiermaier came up empty at the plate over both weekend losses to the Angels, as well as in a pinch-hit capacity on Friday night in the series opener. The Platinum Glove outfielder has at least been able to play in back-to-back games, certainly an encouraging development as the Rays continue to fight for a postseason berth. However, the 29-year-old is in dire need of some offensive success, considering he's slashing an unsightly .196/.245/.341 since the All-Star break.
