Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Scores twice, drives in two
Kiermaier went 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Rangers.
Kiermaier had gone without a multi-hit outing since June 10 prior to Sunday's strong performance. The 29-year-old scored the go-ahead run in the fourth inning after singling in Yandy Diaz to tie the game at 2-2. Kiermaier is up to 36 RBI this season and should shatter his career best of 40 set in 2015.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 15 sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get Gray
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...