Kiermaier went 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Rangers.

Kiermaier had gone without a multi-hit outing since June 10 prior to Sunday's strong performance. The 29-year-old scored the go-ahead run in the fourth inning after singling in Yandy Diaz to tie the game at 2-2. Kiermaier is up to 36 RBI this season and should shatter his career best of 40 set in 2015.