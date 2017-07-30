Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Scratched from rehab appearance with back tightness
Kiermaier (hip) was scratched from Saturday's rehab appearance at High-A Charlotte with back tightness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Kiermaier still isn't eligible to come off the disabled list until August 9, so this setback may not impact his return date at all. That said, it's never a good thing to have a rehab assignment interrupted by injury, as he needs every bit of game action he can before he returns. For now, though, the club isn't considering it serious, so expect Kiermaier back in the High-A Charlotte lineup shortly.
