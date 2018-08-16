Kiermaier was hitting just .118 (6-for-51) with two doubles, two RBI, four walks and two runs over 55 August plate appearances entering Thursday's series finale against the Yankees.

The Gold Glove outfielder's numbers even include his 2-for-5 night Wednesday, a tally partly comprised of an RBI single and a double. It also serves as Kiermaier's only multi-hit effort of the month thus far, and his first since July 28. The 28-year-old has also been mired in a power drought, leaving the yard just once in his last 17 games.