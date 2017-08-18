Play

Kiermaier (hip) is expected to rejoin the Rays lineup Friday, MLB Network Radio reports.

The long road back from his hip fracture looks ready to conclude. Manager Kevin Cash told the program he was "thrilled" to be getting him back in the fray. Kiermaier will log his first big-league action since June 8.

