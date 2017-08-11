Kiermaier (hip) will embark on a rehab assignment with High-A Charlotte on Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Moving forward, the plan for Kiermaier appears to be a couple of games at DH this weekend, and then a contest out in the field Tuesday following a scheduled day off Monday. The 27-year-old has been out since early June after suffering a fractured hip sliding into first base during a game against the White Sox. If all goes well, Kiermaier is hoping to rejoin the team next weekend for the beginning of Tampa Bay's homestand against the Mariners. The team will likely reevaluate his progress following Tuesday's outing, with a clear timetable for his return.