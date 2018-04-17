Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Shifted to 60-day DL
Kiermaier (thumb) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Tuesday, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.
The move will have little effect on Kiermaier's return date, as he's already expected to miss a minimum of eight weeks with a torn ligament in his thumb. He was removed from the 40-man roster in order to clear a spot for Brandon Snyder, who was called up to replace the injured Matt Duffy (hamstring).
