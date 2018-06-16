Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Shifts rehab to Triple-A Durham
Kiermaier (thumb) went 1-for-4 while playing center field in Triple-A Durham's win over Gwinnett on Friday.
Kiermaier had played his first two rehab games with High-A Charlotte, going 3-for-6 with two walks and a run. Friday marked his second consecutive game in the field, but despite his relatively brisk progress, his rehab assignment is still expected to extend for multiple weeks according to prior statements by manager Kevin Cash.
