Kiermaier (hip) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Kiermaier missed time in late June with a left hip injury, and he's now headed back to the shelf after the issue resurfaced Saturday. The 32-year-old won't be eligible to return until after the All-Star break July 22, though it's unclear if he's expected to be recovered by that point. Brett Phillips and Josh Lowe should be the primary replacements in center field for Tampa Bay.