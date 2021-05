Kiermaier isn't expected to miss much more than the minimum 10 days while on the injured list due to his sprained left wrist, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Kiermaier is already on the injured list for the second time this season. He missed just 11 days with a strained left quadriceps in April and appears set for a similar absence this time around. Brett Phillips has made both the starts in center since he hit the injured list.