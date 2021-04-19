Kiermaier, activated from the injured list Saturday, went 1-for-3 with a run in a win over the Yankees on Sunday.
Kiermaier had made an appearance as a defensive replacement in Saturday's win before entering the starting nine for the first time since April 5. The Platinum Glove outfielder's single was his first hit since Opening Day against the Marlins.
