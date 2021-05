Kiermaier is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Brett Phillips will take over in center field while the lefty-hitting Kiermaier heads to the bench with southpaw Mike Minor on the hill for Kansas City. Since making his return from the injured list last week, Kiermaier has gone 4-for-23 with a double and a walk over seven games for the Rays.