Kiermaier is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Athletics, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

After having started each of the Rays' last seven games and with a lefty (Sean Manaea) on the mound for the opposition, the lefty-hitting Kiermaier will get a breather in the series opener. Since being activated from the injured list April 17, Kiermaier has gone 9-for-26 with five runs, three RBI and a stolen base.