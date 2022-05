Kiermaier is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

The Rays are opposing a right-handed pitcher (Josh Winder) in the series finale, but the lefty-hitting Kiermaier will nonetheless find himself out of the lineup in what could just be a maintenance day. Brett Phillips will pick up a start in center field in place of Kiermaier, who went 1-for-7 with a base hit between the first two games of the series.