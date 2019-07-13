Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Sits in Game 2
Kiermaier is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
He went 0-for-4 in the matinee. Guillermo Heredia will start in center field and lead off against lefty John Means.
